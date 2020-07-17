Ribbon Cutting for the 95th St Community Plaza

The 95th Street Community Plaza is a brand new public park and splash pad, now open for community members to enjoy.

The brand new splash pad offering is perhaps the “coolest” part of the plaza, the rest of which opened over the 4th of July weekend, but had it’s official ribbon-cutting this week. You can find it just south of the 95th Street Library. Other fun you’ll find there includes a storybook themed playground and a performance pavilion and lawn. The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. No more than 50 people are allowed in at a time, to help with social distancing.

Socially Distanced Fun for Everyone

“This is a great way to I think safely social distance and get together and it gives the parents a little bit of a break as well as have the kids burn off some energy too.” said Jeanine O’Meara, President of the Naperville Public Libraries Board of Trustees.

Naperville Public Libraries and the Naperville Park District hope the performance pavilion will provide fun activities and shows for library patrons, as well music performances.

How the Splash Pad Came to Be

The concept of a park and plaza began in 2017 with Karen Dunford, the former manager of the 95th Street Library and now deputy director for Naperville Public Library.

Originally viewed as a space for library goers and Neuqua Valley students, the Naperville Park District received input from community members, ultimately deciding to add the splash pad, a performance pavilion and lawn, and a storybook-themed playground.

More Water Fun

A newly installed sprinkler from the Naperville Park District called “The Midday Spray” is now open at Rotary Hill. The giant sprinkler will run Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. throughout July.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

