Reward Offered for Naperville Subway Armed Robbery

Reward for Subway Armed Robbery

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the armed robbery that happened at a Naperville Subway on September 30. The Naperville Police Department responded to the incident at around 9:07 p.m. at the restaurant on 2048 Aurora Avenue.

What Happened?

The preliminary investigation shows that the man entered the shop, displayed a knife, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on a bicycle. The employees were forced to the ground but none were injured.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest, gray sweatpants, black and white gym shoes, a camouflage bandana, and dark gloves.

Contact Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or on their website. All callers may remain anonymous.

About Naperville Crime Stoppers

Naperville Crime Stoppers began in 1982 and operates as an independent organization. Crime Stopper programs are organized as a not-for-profit organization. A civilian community board of directors provides direction as to the financial and promotional activities of the program. Naperville Crime Stoppers meets on a monthly basis to evaluate arrests and to decide on the size of rewards to be paid. Rewards are then distributed in a private manner to the callers.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers