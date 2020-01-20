Reward Offered For Information in Naperville Vandalism Incidents

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for a number of acts of vandalism that took place during the overnight hours of December 28, 2019.
Criminal damage to property included slashed tires and a red capital “A” with a circle around it spray-painted on various property.
The vehicle suspected to be used by the perpetrators has blue interior lighting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006, or through their website. Tips can be anonymous.
Crime Stoppers has released the following images in connection with the crimes.
