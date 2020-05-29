Reward For Information In Racist Graffiti Incident Raised To $4,000

The potential reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for racist and gang-related graffiti in a Naperville park has been raised to $4,000.

Private Donors Contribute

Naperville Crime Stoppers increased its amount to $2,500, and private donors kicked in another $1,500 to boost the reward.

Graffiti Found In Cantore Park

The graffiti was found spray painted on a partition in Cantore Park adjacent to Welch Elementary School, placed there sometime between 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 24 and 7 a.m. on Monday, May 25. Some was also found on supply boxes for the baseball field.

The graffiti included gang symbols and terms like “White Pride.”

“Unacceptable”

“We are actively investigating the defacement of this property, which is a crime,” said Naperville Police Department Commander Mike Son in an email statement. “Spray painting phrases like “White Pride,”gang symbols, and other inappropriate phrases is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Cases like these are often solved when the community and the police work together to identify those responsible. Lastly, I would like to thank the park district employees who worked quickly to remove the graffiti from this area.”

Joint Investigation

The Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Park District Police are working together to investigate the incident.

Ray McGury, the executive director of the Naperville Park District and acting chief of the district’s police force personally contributed $500 to the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, or on their website. Anonymous tips are accepted.

