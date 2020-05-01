Retired Teachers Giving Students Extra Help

Though schools are doing their best to give students the same quality education they’re used to, most teachers aren’t trained for full-time remote learning.

IRTA Stepping In

Members of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association have stepped up to lend a hand.

“We’re not trying to take the place of teachers, but I cannot imagine teachers trying to get to all their students on a daily basis, or even every couple days to keep up with this,” said IRTA President John Flaherty.

More than 400 retired teachers have offered their services as private tutors for students who want more individual attention as a supplement to their remote classes.

Compelled to Help

One of those tutors is Michelle Hamilton, who taught for 34 years, including time at District 204’s Fischer Middle School. When she got an email from the IRTA, she felt compelled to help.

“It just hit me that I needed to do this,” said Hamilton. “It was something that I really feel like I needed to do.”

Hamilton signed up and was eventually matched with a 10-year old boy named Steven who needed help with math.

Mother is a Hospital Worker

“What really struck me with this situation is the mom is a hospital worker and she’s quarantined and she can’t help her son,” said Hamilton. “Her son’s not with her right now. That to me was heartbreaking.”

Hamilton has only had two sessions with Steven so far, but is looking forward to helping a family that’s doing so much for the community.

“The mom is so appreciative. I mean her emails just give me Goosebumps. I’m really glad I’m doing it.”

Helping those who are helping others.

