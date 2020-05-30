Restaurants Reopen in Naperville

Restaurants Reopen in Downtown Naperville

The last two months of empty streets in Downtown Naperville are no more as restaurants reopened for outdoor dining today.

Per Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, Naperville has reached Phase 3 meaning local eateries welcomed customers again.

“It was quite hectic getting it all set up because we didn’t think Governor Pritzker was going to let us go until another month,” said Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House general manager, Anthony Losurdo. “So we actually had to take a restaurant and fill it up into this tunnel. So we were able to get 40 tables out here and it feels great. As soon as we opened up for reservations we actually sold out.”

After two months of take out and curbside pickup, residents were ready to enjoy a dine-in meal.

“It’s so awesome. We just drove through town just to see the vibe and it was fun to see people outside again enjoying the outdoors and sitting down enjoying their family and friends,” said Mayor Steve Chrico. “It’s so great to be back together again.” –

“It feels good to see people back around and I’m sure everyone that’s around me has been playing it safe and it’s good to be back out with everyone doing it the right way,” said community member, Mike Melarkey.

Enjoying an Outdoor Meal

Whether it was on the patio, the sidewalk, and even on Potter Grill’s rooftop, there was a spot to enjoy an outdoor meal.

“It’s nice to come back out and be around people again that aren’t the people that you live with and aren’t the people that you’re normally around,” said community member, Christopher Marszalek. “Being able to see the community and be back out enjoying the beautiful weather, great food.”

“I think the kids really just wanted to eat outside just to get out and see people and you see the traffic. I think everyone got the same idea,” said community member, Upanesh Patel.

“It’s way better,” said community member, Annika Patel. “We’ve been doing a lot of take out but it’s so fun just being in Downtown Naperville and being able to eat outside with everyone.”

Naperville Restaurants Reopen

But it wasn’t just Downtown Naperville that was bustling with excitement.

Many restaurants all over town that have outdoor patios reopened as well including Houlihan’s, Meson Sabika, and CityGate Grille.

Though outdoor dining is back, safety is still key. Some places have marks on the floor and tables have been arranged according to social distancing rules.

The local establishments have limited capacity and most ask you call ahead to make a reservation.

