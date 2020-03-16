Restaurants Find Ways to Help Customers

After Governor J.B. Pritzker announced all restaurants and bars in Illinois need to be closed to dine-in customers by tonight, and with schools closing due to coronavirus, some restaurants are finding innovative ways to still serve their customers and help parents with meals.
Chick-Fil-A
Fox Valley Mall’s Chick-Fil-A owner, Mark Cabera, is helping parents that are having trouble getting breakfast or lunch for their kids with school closures. In a Facebook post he said you can send him a message if you need help.
Belgio’s Catering
Belgio’s Catering is offering fully prepared meals for a family of four for $36 with free home or office delivery to locations north of 75th street. If you don’t live in that area, then it’s a $5 delivery charge.
To place an order you can call 630-369-6100 or email sales@belgios.com.
McAlister’s Deli
Starting today until the end of the month, McAlister’s Deli is offering free kids meals at any time of the day, 2 kids meals per adult. No purchase is necessary.
If you know of any other restaurants doing this, let us know in the comments!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!