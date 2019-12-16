Residents Happy With Martin Avenue Apartments Improvements

Residents at Martin Avenue Apartments have started moving back in to their units after some much-welcomed renovations to the facility.

“I liked the apartment,” said Rosetta Slack, a tenant at the apartment complex. “I would have problems with the tub. Not that I have problems with my body getting in and out. It was just uncomfortable, it was a little too high. I like this the way it is now.”

Finishing Up the Job

The majority of the apartments have completed their remodel and all units should be finished by Christmas. That means tenants are moving back in after a temporary period away and seeing everything new about their homes.

“New counters and a new sink and refrigerator and air conditioner. It’s working very well for me. I’m very happy with it,” said Nancy Carol Worthel, another tenant.

Martin Avenue Apartments management said they’re happy with how the renovations are going and that the residents are back in the building.

“It was a big job planning for the renovation, making sure the tenants could maintain as much of their normal life as possible,” said Property Manager Tony Hacker. “But we put a lot of time into planning for good hotel stay and transferring tenants there and back home comfortably.”

A New Building

The facility will also add a completely new 68-unit building to the site, which they hope to finish by August 2020. Renovations on the lobby and community areas are also expected to be finished by the end of the year. The project is expected to cost about $30 million.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.