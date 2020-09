A small group of friends, veterans and city staff joined her by a statue of her father on the side of Washington Street downtown earlier today. They shared stories and memories of George Pradel who passed away two years ago to this day, September 4, 2018, a day shy of his birthday. Tomorrow would be his 83rd birthday. The former mayor was best known as “Officer Friendly” for his kind demeanor as a Naperville Police Officer prior to becoming mayor , a title he would hold for 20 years as the city’s longest mayor.