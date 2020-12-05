Remembering Longtime Naperville Resident Roy Grundy

Remembering Roy Grundy

Longtime Naperville resident, Roy Rawsthorne Grundy, died on November 20, 2020 at his senior living retirement home in Seattle from head and neck cancer. He was 90 years old.

Grundy and his wife, Priscilla, moved to Naperville in the 1960’s. They remained in the community for 53 years before moving closer to one of their three sons in Seattle.

Community Contributor

In his over 50 years in Naperville, Grundy made multiple contributions including helping to restore the cannon in Central Park, volunteering his time with the Rotary Club of Naperville, serving on the Naperville School District 203 board, among other roles.

“He was not shy to step into any roles of responsibility or opinion. He was present at all things,” said Grundy’s longtime friend, Mary Lou Wehrli. “He just showed up, which is critical in community building. He loved to be involved and he welcomed everyone to become involved in their community.”

Wehrli was a student of Grundy’s in the 70’s when he was teaching business classes at College of DuPage. She remembers how he would keep his students engaged.

“You can imagine how boring that can be and back when you had slide projectors he would intersperse graphs of statistics and business definitions with his travel slides,” said Wehrli. “So he kept the students’ attention and interjected a little humanity into a business class.”

Along with teaching, Grundy was also a businessman. He worked on business expansion and consulting projects that took him to many European countries. Wehrli said his travels made him a “community booster” for Naperville. While he went to other countries, those who he would meet would come and visit him as well.

Memorial Service

There will be a Zoom memorial service on December 6 at 3 p.m. Central time (1 p.m. Pacific time). You can register by emailing zoom@universityucc.org.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.