Red Arrow Tap Room to Convert to Tapville Social

Red Arrow Tap Room will soon be converting into Tapville Social.

The business at 216 S. Washington Street will remain under the same ownership, but will be beefing up its supply of spirits, wine and handmade cocktails, and renovating its menu. The self-pour craft beer concept will remain.

Joe and Rachel Tota shared earlier this summer that their parent company Tapville had moved ahead with its pursuit of funding to begin franchising.

“There’s a lot of interest in our concept because of the ability to try local craft beers,” said Joe. “We also add a lot of technologies – not only the self pour technology, we also have a mobile app, so you can order from your smart phone. And now you don’t have to order from a server, which now makes it easier for contact-less ordering.”

That flexibility and innovation helped their business survive through the pandemic, and now evolve to this new local franchise, focusing on tech forward service.

Tapville Social will feature a large outdoor patio and provide opportunity for events highlighting local craft breweries and distilleries. The new menu will focus on classic American fare that will pair with craft beverages.

The rebranded restaurant will launch in October 2020.

