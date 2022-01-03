Record Number of COVID Patients at Edward | COVID Closures | First 2022 Baby

Record Number of COVID Patients at Edward

Edward Hospital is currently treating 113 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of COVID patients the hospital has treated since the start of the pandemic. Of those 60 are not vaccinated, 33 are, and three are partially vaccinated. Vaccination data on the others was not yet available. There were no deaths over the last four days. As of December 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting that Region 7’s positivity rate is at 20.7% and Region 8 is at 19.4%. As of December 30, the City of Naperville has 3,083 active cases, the city’s highest number to date.

COVID Closures

The City of Naperville’s public safety campus will be closed starting today, and the Municipal Center starting January 5 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. City services will continue. The public is encouraged to do business with the city online, by email, or phone. The building closures are expected to last until January 17.

Also beginning today, all Illinois Secretary of State department offices and driver services facilities will be closed for in-person services. Online services are still available. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been extended until March 31. The closure will remain until January 17.

COVID Rule Changes

Starting today, the DuPage Children’s Museum will require all visitors who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (ages five and up) to show proof of vaccination prior to entry. Proof can include the card, a photocopy, a digital record or app on your phone, or a printed record from a vaccine provider. Guests over 16 must provide a photo ID as well. Visitors are also required to continue wearing a face covering.

Edward-Elmhurst Health has also implemented new protocols for entering its facilities. No routine visitors will be able to walk in until further notice. Adult patients need to come in alone for an appointment. Pediatric patients and labor and delivery are exceptions to the rules. All public areas are closed.

First 2022 Baby

And finally, congratulations to Nicole and James Howard of Woodridge. Their son Bodie Sebastian was the first baby born at Edward Hospital in 2022. He arrived on January 1 at 9:13 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and 17 ½ inches long.