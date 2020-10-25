Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Oswald’s Pharmacy

Rapid COVID-19 Test at Oswald’s Pharmacy

While most sites offer what is known as molecular testing for COVID-19, Oswald’s Pharmacy in Naperville has rapid tests available.

“The test we’re using is the BD rapid antigen test and this tests for antigens present in a nasal swab that the patient administers, and this produces results within 15 minutes,” said Alex Anderson, general manager at Oswald’s Pharmacy.

How Accurate is it?

Medical technology group, BD, reports fewer than two percent of 1,000 people they tested received a false negative and fewer than one percent of 1,000 people might receive a false positive.

If you’re feeling symptomatic, Anderson recommends getting a rapid test but to wait in other cases.

“A lot of people, they come into contact with somebody who has a positive COVID test and they say ‘oh my god I need one today,’” said Anderson. “But you want to wait five to seven days from that point of contact because that’s the amount of time it will take for your body to develop the antigens that this test detects.”

Anderson said molecular tests are more accurate and can detect COVID-19 earlier, but take more time to develop results.

Testing at Oswald’s

The pharmacy does around 40 tests a day on weekdays and around 30 on weekends, with appointments scheduled every 20 minutes. You can make an appointment on the pharmacy’s website.

The test costs $99 to get done, but Anderson said insurance companies may provide reimbursement.

Oswald’s Pharmacy reports all data to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) at the end of each day.

