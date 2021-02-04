PZC Votes To Table Discussions on Naper Commons Proposal

At the latest Planning and Zoning Commission meeting commissioners voted to table the proposed Pulte Homes residential development at the former Nokia site at Naperville and Warrenville Roads.

Concerns for Naper Commons

This is the second time the Naper Commons project has been tabled, with commissioners citing concerns of the density of the project and the possible effects it may have with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

“If this project were somewhere else as is it would have been wonderful,” said Commissioner Bansal. “But in this particular area I would have liked to see a less dense and a project that is coherent to that area from a land use perspective.”

The majority of public comments also shared those concerns.

Revisions To The Project

Pulte Homes argued their 10-foot buffer between homes adjacent to the forest preserve would protect against residential creep. They also said the development would help with sewage and stormwater runoff issues the area has, and city staff agreed.

“From an engineer [perspective] I actually think it’s going to be an improvement in that area,” said Project Engineer at the City of Naperville Ray Fano “Any why do I say that? They’re actually proposing six, not one not two, but six detention basins on site, where as is right now there’s only one big one.”

Pulte also created buffers between Naper Commons and surrounding neighborhoods, and reduced the originally proposed 241 residential units to 239.

Some commissioners were in support of the project, however the majority of them were not.

Table The Project

“There’s no question that Mr. Whitaker and his firm did great work, it’s no question that Pulte’s been a great partner to the City of Naperville. I don’t think that would ever be called into question,” said Commissioner Bruce Hanson. “I think the issues is what’s being proposed for this particular lot. It’s just not covering it for me.”

After some discussion Whitaker and the commissioners agreed to table the discussion to address concerns around the project.

The matter will continue next month at the March 17 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

