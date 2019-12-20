P&Z Commissioners Vote 6-1 In Favor Of Polo Club Proposal

Posted on December 20, 2019

It was a long four hours, disappointing for some, as the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of D.R. Horton’s Polo Club’ subdivision proposal, for the area near book road and 119th street in south Naperville. The 6-1 vote was the first in favor of the proposal that’s been in limbo the last year and a half.

Revisions To D.R. Horton’s Polo Club

In June 2018 D.R. Horton first presented their proposal for a 723 unit subdivision but no decision was made at the planning and zoning meeting. In February of 2019 they presented their revised proposal, dropping the number of units to 500. But the commission was split on the decision, with a 4-4 vote.

Since then they’ve changed even more – decreasing the total number of home to 480, and dropping the density from the original 6.6 units per acres to 4.55 The biggest improvement to traffic flow were revisions to 119th Street, which included widening the road and adding an additional turn lane and entry point.

Decreasing Traffic Time

“If nothing is approved, in 2028, the average delay on 119th Street will be over 14 minutes. With the Polo Club subdivision being built and the infrastructure, we’re proposing that delay will be just over three minutes,” said Danielle Dash from D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton had an independent third party look at their analysis along with city staff. But members from “Plan For Us”, a group comprised of south Naperville residents, question how queue time would be reduced with all the extra residents from the Polo Club.

Plan For Us’s Concerns

“Eight hundred extra cars are going to be on this street and there’s going to be 80% reduction in traffic versus it not being there right now? It just doesn’t compute,” said Jeffe Macick, a member of the “Plan For Us” group. Members from the “Plan For Us Group” also shared concerns that the additional traffic could cause more reckless driving.

City Council Next Step

Most commissioners agreed that there are still improvements to be made at 119th Street, but voted in favor of the proposal. It will now go to city council, which have the final say on the development.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

 

 

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409