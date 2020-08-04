Puppy Stolen from Naperville Petland

A Boston Terrier puppy was stolen from a Naperville Petland on July 31.

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are looking for information about the two individuals who may be responsible. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. One person distracted employees while the other took the puppy out of a restricted area of the store.

The two left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee type of vehicle. The dog is a 10-week old male and weighs about 4 pounds.

Contact with Information

If you have any information, you can contact the Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through their website. All callers may remain anonymous.

The Crime Stoppers are offering an award of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the incident.

photo credit: Naperville Crime Stoppers.

