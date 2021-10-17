Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo is back for the month. “It’s just a really fun time to come to the zoo. We have pumpkins all over the zoo’s yard, we’ve got rides out in front for children to ride on,” said Natasha Fischer, education supervisor at Cosley Zoo.

“Just kind of a great opportunity to come and see the animals in a really fun, fall atmosphere and maybe do a little bit of shopping for your fall produce items at the same time,” said Fischer. “So we’ve got the pumpkins in different sizes. We’ve got the large carving pumpkins but then we’ve also got the pie pumpkins that you can use either for decorating or for making pies. We’ve got gourds, we’ve got various size straw bales for decorating.”

Pumpkin Fest in 2020

Pumpkin fest was one of the few events that was still able to run last year during the pandemic. “We were able to offer pumpkin fest last year with some modifications,” said Fischer. “This year it is pretty much back to normal. We do still have some safety precautions in place but we do have the rides back, we’ve got our straw pyramid back for children to climb on. So it’s been a lot of fun to reintegrate those back into pumpkin fest.

“It’s just so nice to be able to be outside, enjoy the weather, see the animals, and then have that extra fall aspect on top of it. It’s just a really fun addition to people’s zoo visit.”

Pumpkin Fest takes place every day through October 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.