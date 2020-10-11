Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton

Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo

This Halloween season, you might find the perfect pumpkin at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton.

The zoo is celebrating fall with its annual Pumpkin Fest.

“We’re very excited that we still felt comfortable and found a way that we could offer Pumpkin Fest,” said Tami Romejko, education and guest experiences manager at Cosley Zoo. Now more than ever we feel like those holiday traditions are going to be even more important or people creating new holiday traditions and we’re just very excited to be a part of that.”

Though the event is slightly different with no rides this year and the addition of COVID-19 safety precautions, families can still enjoy picking pumpkins of all sizes.

Pumpkins and Fall Items

Corn stalks, hay bales, gourds, and more are also available for purchase to stock up on fall items.

And don’t forget to stop by and say hello to your favorite animals before heading home.

Cosley Zoo’s Pumpkin Fest runs until October 31.

When Cosley Zoo Reopened

Cosley Zoo reopened for visitors back in July with some changes. Visitors must reserve timed-entry tickets online before arriving, and a limited number of guests will be allowed for each time slot.

Other safety precautions include a one-way path through the zoo, a face mask requirement when social distancing can’t be maintained, and the closing of certain spots like the children’s play area and gift shop.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

