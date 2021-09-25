Public Safety Open House 2021

Public Safety Open House

The Naperville police and fire departments have partnered up for their annual Public Safety Open House once again.

“The really neat thing is we have a lot of our specialty vehicles, personnel, and K-9’s out here today,” said Interim Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “[It] kind of gives us a chance to let the community know why we have certain things and really what they’re for and how they help protect them.”

Demonstrations

The goal of the event is to share crime and fire prevention tips with the community and remind them how to stay safe. There were multiple police and fire demonstrations, including a favorite with the audience – the flashover fire room. However this demonstration is a favorite of Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis for a different reason.

“That’s my favorite because people don’t normally understand how fast a fire can travel and how important it is to number one, activate 911 and number two, keeping your house safe from the dangers of fire because you don’t have a lot of time,” said Puknaitis.

Kids were able to take a seat behind police and fire vehicles, lend a hand to the forensics team, and get their very own uniform.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.