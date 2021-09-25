« Back to Naperville News 17
September 25, 2021

Public Safety Open House 2021

Public Safety Open House

The Naperville police and fire departments have partnered up for their annual Public Safety Open House once again.

“The really neat thing is we have a lot of our specialty vehicles, personnel, and K-9’s out here today,” said Interim Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “[It] kind of gives us a chance to let the community know why we have certain things and really what they’re for and how they help protect them.”

Demonstrations

The goal of the event is to share crime and fire prevention tips with the community and remind them how to stay safe. There were multiple police and fire demonstrations, including a favorite with the audience – the flashover fire room. However this demonstration is a favorite of Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis for a different reason.

“That’s my favorite because people don’t normally understand how fast a fire can travel and how important it is to number one, activate 911 and number two, keeping your house safe from the dangers of fire because you don’t have a lot of time,” said Puknaitis.

Kids were able to take a seat behind police and fire vehicles, lend a hand to the forensics team, and get their very own uniform.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?

Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!

Back to Naperville News 17
cat2array(63) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(30) [5]=> int(13588) [6]=> int(13801) [7]=> int(15) [8]=> int(21) [9]=> int(44) [10]=> int(60) [11]=> int(62) [12]=> int(12127) [13]=> int(13781) [14]=> int(10) [15]=> int(17) [16]=> int(22) [17]=> int(36) [18]=> int(195) [19]=> int(12126) [20]=> int(13759) [21]=> int(11) [22]=> int(23) [23]=> int(63) [24]=> int(196) [25]=> int(7053) [26]=> int(11961) [27]=> int(12128) [28]=> int(13) [29]=> int(19) [30]=> int(24) [31]=> int(28) [32]=> int(6494) [33]=> int(11111) [34]=> int(12129) [35]=> int(18) [36]=> int(1036) [37]=> int(6957) [38]=> int(13595) [39]=> int(54) [40]=> int(2657) [41]=> int(4101) [42]=> int(13317) [43]=> int(32) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(13803) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(13773) [48]=> int(501) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(33) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(6733) [53]=> int(13804) [54]=> int(58) [55]=> int(38) [56]=> int(2) [57]=> int(375) [58]=> int(13777) [59]=> int(13760) [60]=> int(13763) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409