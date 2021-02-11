New rules for public comment, traffic calming toolkits, and a self-storage facility all fall on the Naperville City Council agenda for its February 16 meeting.

New Rules for Public Comment

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and council moved to virtual meetings, commenters have been allowed to submit written statements to be read aloud during the meeting. A new resolution would still allow written statements to be submitted and included with the agenda online, but doesn’t require them to be read aloud.

Residents would still be able to sign up to speak live before council or submit a position statement of “support” or “oppose.” The number of statements for each position will be tallied up and announced after the agenda item is read.

Another change would require those requesting to speak live to sign up prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the council meeting.

Once council moves to a standard in-person or hybrid model of meeting, that deadline will move back to 5 p.m. and written comments will no longer be allowed, though the agenda item does not outline exactly what a hybrid model would look like.

These changes would only be in effect during the disaster proclamation issued by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Traffic Calming Toolkits

Council will also consider adopting a Traffic Calming Toolkit to help deal with neighborhoods that experience higher than acceptable speeds and volumes of vehicles.

If the city identifies an area with traffic issues, it can implement certain level one or two measures to help mitigate the problems. After further study, increased measures can be taken if necessary.

Measures include steps like enhanced signage and putting in bicycle lanes, along with more stringent techniques like realigned intersections and median barriers for more severe cases.

The toolkit was approved 7-0 by the Transportation Advisory Board last week.

Market Meadows Storage Business

A self-storage facility could be coming to the Market Meadows development at the corner of 75th Street and Naper Boulevard. Shorewood Development Group says it’s planning to spend $45-50 million to redevelop the shopping center, and The Lock Up could be the first change.

However, some residents of the Hobson Oaks Homeowners Association that borders the back of the shopping center voiced opposition at a Planning and Zoning meeting last month. They argued the facility will bring unwanted noise, traffic, and light pollution to the area.

Rick Hielscher, a managing partner at The Lock Up addressed some of those concerns, saying loading and unloading at the facility is done indoors and the company would limit hours at the storage center.

Council will consider allowing The Lock Up to move in, which carries a 7-0 positive recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.