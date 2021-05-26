Public Art Task Force | Chat With The Chief | Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Public Art Task Force

The Exploratory Task Force created to analyze Naperville’s public art process met this morning to discuss Century Walk’s proposed Long Range Public Art Plan. Century Walk representatives on the task force said they are asking to be made a city obligation, guaranteeing them $200,000 a year in funding to continue creating public art as they’ve done for the past 25 years. Others at the meeting agreed that Century Walk has done great work, but the city might want more diverse voices working in public art. The group will continue the discussion at a future meeting they hope will be within the month.

Chat With The Chief

Last night, residents gathered outside Scott Elementary School for the first Chat with the Chief event in well over a year. Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall and other police leaders spoke with residents about their concerns – ranging from traffic issues to a recent rise in violent crime. Marshall said they think of events like this as listening sessions and a great way to engage with the public to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Thursday night the Naperville Fire Department will hold a memorial for fallen firefighters. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the “Ladder of Light” sculpture at 1072 W. Jefferson Avenue. Four Naperville firefighters who died in the line of duty will be remembered. NCTV17 will share the event live on our Facebook page.

Teen Vaccination Night

The DuPage County Health Department is holding a teen vaccination night this Thursday, May 27. Health officials invite anyone ages 12 to 17 to come to the DuPage County Fairgrounds and get their first COVID-19 vaccination. DCHD will give the first 200 teens, as well as their accompanying adult, a free Six Flags ticket. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but you can also preregister on the DuPage County Health Department website.

