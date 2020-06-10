Protest

Protests Block Intersection in Downtown Naperville

Posted on June 10, 2020

NCTV17’s news team covered the protests in downtown Naperville. The group moved from Jefferson and Webster to Chicago and Washington before taking a knee and sharing personal stories of racism.

Watch an archive of the event on Facebook Live:

Protest and March Updates

[June 10, 2020 4:15 p.m.] The group settled in at the intersection of Washington and Chicago to block traffic and share messages of personal experiences with racism and then next steps in the movement.

[3:30 p.m.] A group began by meeting at Lou Malnati’s on the corner of Webster and Jefferson and is now on the move to Washington and Chicago.

For more information on what's happening in Naperville and the surrounding area, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Previous coverage of protests and rallies downtown:

Protesters March Through Downtown Streets

Protests Without Permit, Deemed ‘Unlawful’ by NPD

Peaceful Sit In Protest in Downtown Naperville

BREAKING UPDATES: NPD Releases Video of Blast That Injured Several Officers

