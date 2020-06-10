Protests Block Intersection in Downtown Naperville

NCTV17’s news team covered the protests in downtown Naperville. The group moved from Jefferson and Webster to Chicago and Washington before taking a knee and sharing personal stories of racism.



Watch an archive of the event on Facebook Live:

Protest and March Updates

[June 10, 2020 4:15 p.m.] The group settled in at the intersection of Washington and Chicago to block traffic and share messages of personal experiences with racism and then next steps in the movement.

[3:30 p.m.] A group began by meeting at Lou Malnati’s on the corner of Webster and Jefferson and is now on the move to Washington and Chicago.

