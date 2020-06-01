BREAKING UPDATES: Naperville Community Television’s news team is covering the protests and demonstrations in the Naperville area, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Please return to this page for up-to-date information.

[11:02] Here is NCTV17’s list of businesses and building sustaining vandalism and looting this evening:

Confirmation of looting:

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Pandora

Lush

Confirmation of windows smashed:

Kids Gap

Barnes and Noble

Starbucks

Lush

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Naperville Library

Chico’s

Einstein Brothers (Naperville Sun)

Lauren Rae Jewelry (Naperville Sun)

Talbots (Daily Herald)

[10:31] The Nichols Library in downtown Naperville has sustained broken windows, as captured on citizen captured Facebook Live video.

[10:15] NCTV17 is reviewing reports of smashed windows and looting at a number of downtown businesses and buildings. We are working to confirm at this time.

Protestors in downtown Naperville appear to be setting off fireworks. We are hearing reports of windows smashed at Kids Gap, Pandora, Sullivans and Barnes and Noble. — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 2, 2020



[9:30] A loud bang was heard, sending the crowd scrambling. Rioting and looting of downtown Naperville began with shattered windows along Chicago Avenue, starting with Barnes & Noble.

Linda LaCloche with City of Naperville shares the loud sound heard downtown was an explosion set off by fireworks by protesters – NOT tear gas. Business windows being smashed. Live Feed of downtown Naperville here -Courtesy of Mike Densford. https://t.co/88YSmClcW4 — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 2, 2020

[9:15] NCTV17’s Casey Krajewski is reporting from the middle of the marching protesters in downtown Naperville. Reports of thrown water balloons and water bottles have circulated but the demonstration has remained largely peaceful. Protesters are echoing similar chants heard across the nation in the week following George Floyd’s death, including “I can’t breathe”, “Black Lives Matter”, and “No justice, no peace”.

[8:40] With 20 minutes until curfew is set to begin in Naperville, protesters remain firmly entrenched in the middle of the intersection of Chicago and Washington.

[7:30] Mayor Steve Chirico, in consultation with the Naperville Chief of Police, has issued a local state of emergency, which establishes a curfew at 9PM tonight.

A declaration of a local state of emergency has been issued by Mayor Steve Chirico, in consultation with the Naperville Chief of Police. Curfew is now set at 9PM tonight. Continue following our updating post on the events of today’s protests:https://t.co/aWeXEHWMrt — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 2, 2020



In an email from President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Kaylin Risvold:

According to the Naperville Municipal Code the state of emergency expires at the adjournment of the first regular City Council meeting after it is declared, so this state of emergency will expire at the end of tomorrow night’s City Council meeting. A subsequent state of emergency may be declared if necessary.[7:09] A peaceful sit-in is happening at the corner of Washington and Chicago in downtown Naperville.

[7:10] Currently there’s a peaceful sit-in happening at the corner of Washington and Chicago in downtown #Naperville. Police have blocked off the street to keep everyone safe.

Currently there’s a peaceful sit-in happening at the corner of Washington and Chicago in downtown #Naperville. Police have blocked off the street to keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/p7vJDzyFta — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 2, 2020

[5:50] Naper Notify has sent out a message on the events of this afternoon while alerting Naperville residents of the current situation and potential for additional protests and gathering this evening:

The statement:

A peaceful protest was held this afternoon, beginning in Downtown Naperville and ending at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus on Aurora Avenue. The group is still gathered and causing traffic issues for the downtown area, please avoid the area. We will continue to maintain an increased presence throughout town in response to unconfirmed rumors of possible criminal activity throughout the western suburbs. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activity to 9-1-1.

[4:57] Aurora Police have closed off the Fox Valley Mall and roads with cinder blocks. They are monitoring the protest situation in Naperville and have obstructed the entrance to the mall. NCTV17 is being told by police on site trespassers will be arrested.

#Aurora police are monitoring the protest situation in #Naperville, and have closed off the entrances to the Fox Valley Mall. Police say any trespassers will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/2ruvU3ufd2 — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 1, 2020



LIVE COVERAGE ENDED AT 4:40: NCTV17’s Casey Krajewski reported from the middle of the crowd.

[4:35] Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issues disaster proclamation in multiple counties, including DuPage County. The governor will also call up an additional 250 members of the National Guard to support the initial 375.

BREAKING: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation in multiple counties, including DuPage County. The governor will also call up an addition 250 members of the National Guard to support the initial 350+. — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 1, 2020

[4:27] Councilman Benny White addressed the crowd, talking about what positive action can be taken to create change.

[4:04] Protesters have reached Naperville Police Department Headquarters. Protesters are once again kneeing in front of officers while pleading for those officers to kneel with them. Mayor Steve Chirico kneeled with the crowd for a second time on the afternoon before addressing the crowd.

[3:51] Aurora is anticipating protests near the Fox Valley Mall in the coming hours. Aurora remains in a state of emergency after violence and looting flared last night.

APD EMERGENCY ALERT: APD has received information about potential protests occurring in the near future in the area of the Fox Valley Mall. Businesses are advised that they should close for the day. Please avoid the area. Please do not call Aurora Police dispatch regarding this e — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 1, 2020

[3:40] Protesters are once again on the move, marching through the streets with policing diverting cars.

[3:30] Protesters stopped in front of the Naperville Municipal Center and paused for a moment of silence.

[3:21] There is currently a peaceful march taking place in the streets of downtown Naperville. Prior to mobilizing, Mayor Steve Chirico joined protesters in a sign of solidarity by kneeing on the corner of Washington and Chicago.

Signs and chants have reflected many of the sentiments in recent days from across the country, including “I can’t breath” and “No justice, no peace”.

Police are aiding the march by cordoning off streets for safe and peaceful marching.

[3:05] Protesters gathered on the corner of Washington and Chicago for a peaceful protest.

[3:03] Governor JB Pritzker will hold media availability at 4:30 in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

[2:53] Northwestern Medicine has opted to close select locations in anticipation of protests and potential riots

Beginning at 3PM CST on June 1, 2020, the following #NorthwesternMedicine Immediate Care Centers will be closed for the remainder of the day:

-Aurora

-Naperville

-Evanston

-Lakeview

-River North

-Streeterville

-West Loop

-Lavin COVID Testing Site — Northwestern Medicine (@NorthwesternMed) June 1, 2020

[2:45] There is a light protester presence in downtown Naperville. NCTV17’s Casey Krajewski’s went live on Facebook

[1:21] Aurora remains in a state of emergency after multiple fires and incidents of gunfire aimed at police took place last night. Curfew will again go into effect at 8:30PM.

The @CityofAuroraIL is still under a state of emergency and will once again implement a curfew tonight starting at 8:30 p.m., which will last until 6 a.m. In addition entrances from I-88 to Aurora will also be closing. — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 1, 2020



[12:43] Fox Valley Mall will remain closed until Wednesday, June 3rd

After originally planning to reopen today, Fox Valley Mall now plans on staying closed until Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. @FoxValleyMall https://t.co/HOMNgHtnXa — Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) (@NCTV17) June 1, 2020

[12:07] With potential protests this afternoon in Naperville and nearby cities, the Naperville Police Department closed City Hall at noon and has encouraged downtown businesses to follow suit.

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Naperville is closing City Hall at noon and suggesting that downtown businesses close, as well, due to multiple, unconfirmed reports of protests planned throughout the western suburbs. Please avoid the downtown area for your safety. — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) June 1, 2020

[11:54AM] Naperville Running Company has tweeted that they are following the orders, though the assertion of a city ordinance is false.

[11:48] In response to this suggestion from police, Nichols Library has announced it closed at noon.

NICHOLS LIBRARY CLOSING AT NOON Nichols Library and its curbside service is closing as of noon today, Monday, Jun. 1. We will tentatively reopen tomorrow morning. — Naperville Library (@naperlib) June 1, 2020

