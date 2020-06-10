Protesters March Downtown, Block Intersection

Protesters continue to organize gatherings in Downtown Naperville to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

June 10 Protest

Today, a large group of mostly young people gathered at the intersection of Jefferson and Webster, chanting and encouraging passing cars to honk in support of their cause.

From there, they marched to the corner of Washington and Chicago, where we’ve seen several other groups of protesters gather over the past two weeks. They then entered the intersection where several speakers spoke passionately to the circle of supporters.

Taking a Knee

The protest concluded with the group taking a silent knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that an officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis on May 25, resulting in his death.

Naperville police did not interfere with the protest. When the group entered the intersection, unmarked police cars blocked off the roads leading to the group so that cars could not approach them.

Live Coverage

NCTV17 was live on the scene to cover the event, interviewing several participants and leaders along the way.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

