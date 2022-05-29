Protesters In Naperville Demand Action After Texas School Shooting

In a local response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, about 60 people gathered Saturday afternoon at the WWII memorial on Washington Street in downtown Naperville. The group was there in protest of the recent wave of mass shootings in the U.S. and to urge elected officials to take action. The crowd chanted “enough is enough,” “end the violence now,” and “no more guns.”

Illinois Legislation

Elected officials, including Naperville City Council members Benny White and Ian Holzhauer, State Representatives Janet Yang Rohr and Anne Stava Murray, State Senator Laura Ellman, and Congressman Bill Foster gave examples of how Illinois has led the way on gun safety legislation in the last three years. They cited bills supporting safe storage and red flag laws (which allow law enforcement to revoke an owner’s FOID card if the owner is deemed dangerous to themselves or others), and also the recent passage clamping down on “ghost guns.”

But all those present acknowledged the difficulty in providing safety for all Americans without action on the national level.

Texas School Shooting

This week’s mass shooting at a Texas school spurred many to come out in protest. On Tuesday, May 24, 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary were killed by 18-year-old gunman. Texas authorities said the gunman used an AR-15 style assault rifle in the attack.

NCTV17 Reports.

