Proposed Trail Would Connect Brighton Ridge to Sunflower Trail

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County could be building a trail connection along Plainfield-Naperville Road. The Springbrook Prairie project along Plainfield-Naperville Road would be called the Brighton Ridge Connector.

It would connect the east sidewalk by the neighborhood to the Sunflower Trail, which connects to a handful of other trails.

Current Issues Brighton Ridge Community Members Face

“The residents of Brighton Ridge right now don’t have a direct connection to the trail systems,” said Kevin Horsfall, the Forest Preserve’s planning manager. “Currently, they either have to go up to 75th Street to cross, or, a lot of them cross at Bailey Road, which is an unmarked uncontrolled intersection. There’s no pedestrian improvement to get them safely across the road.”

Preliminary Plan

The preliminary plan for the project calls for a 10-foot-wide, .25-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle trail. The forest preserve said they would build it along open routes to avoid cutting down trees.

Costs for the trail connector are estimated around $200,000, but half of that might be covered if the forest preserve is awarded a grant by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The trail would also satisfy a project on the forest preserve’s master plan, as community members said they wanted more of them.

The Forest Preserve of DuPage County is asking for your feedback on the trail, which you can submit on their website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

