Increased Number of Cases

Statewide cases of coronavirus have increased to 105, up from 93 on Sunday. That includes Will County’s first diagnosed case, which they announced today.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this information at his daily press briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Safety Recommendations

Pritzker also encouraged social distancing and mandated that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump recommended avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.

Yesterday, Pritzker announced the temporary closure of all Illinois bar and restaurant dining rooms through March 30. Those closures will start at 9 p.m. tonight, however, pickup, curbside, and drive-thru options are still allowed.

Election Concerns

When asked about tomorrow’s primary election, Pritzker said he felt democracy “needs to go on”, and that the situation could be even worse if the primary were to be postponed.

The governor also said they are looking into a moratorium on utility shutoffs for residents who cannot pay bills and expanding unemployment insurance to cover individuals without access to paid sick leave.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

