Prairie Elementary Hosts Prairie Family Social

Posted on May 9, 2020

Prairie Family Social

The Prairie Family Social became Prairie Elementary School‘s first virtual gala since they had to find a new way to host their event due to COVID-19, and the parent’s group at Prairie Elementary did just that.

The Prairie Adult Social became the Prairie Family Social.

Students and their parents tuned into the live auction where parents bid on some big items like a “Chicago Staycation” and even a trip to Mexico.

Special Items

But some special items were also up for grabs – colorful creations made by the school’s very own prairie dogs including “Contrast Explosion” and “Prairie’s Five Great Lakes.”

And one lucky raffle winner even got their hands on a “quarantine survival kit.”

The money raised from the auction will go toward projects for Prairie Elementary.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

