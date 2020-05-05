PPE Donated to Edward Hospital and Xilin

The China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago made two stops in Naperville today, to donate essential PPE.

The group first gave 2,000 face masks to the Xilin Association. Xilin offers in-home senior care, which requires the use of PPE to keep both caregivers and clients safe.

Then it was off to Edward Hospital, where the CGCC Chicago dropped off an additional 10,000 masks and 900 face shields

Helping Minimize Risk

“They are at high risk to get infected by the COVID-19 so we want to help. Help them to get through it, and stay well, stay healthy,” said Jie Li, Executive Director of China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago.

Li, a Naperville resident, feels it’s important to give back to the community during this time of crisis.

“We think everybody in the U.S. has the responsibility to help each other. We are all in this together so we want to fight the COVID-19 together to help.” said Li.

The face coverings were provided courtesy of the Wanxiang America Corporation in Elgin, as part of a larger donation of over 1 million masks and 50,000 face shields across the state of Illinois.

The China General Chamber of Commerce will be making more donations like these to organizations and medical centers in the City of Chicago next week.

