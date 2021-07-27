Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic Available at Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic offers a step toward recovery for those experiencing long-term neurological effects from COVID-19. Up to 30% of people who have had COVID-19 experience long-term neurological issues, even if they had minor or no symptoms initially, according to an Edward-Elmhurst Health news release on the new clinic.

Clinic Goals

The clinic, staffed by neurology experts at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital, aims to help people who have experienced persistent neurological issues long after contracting the virus, the release said.

“Our goal is to help ease your symptoms or resolve them so you can put COVID-19 behind you and move forward with life,” physician and Post-Covid Neuro Care Clinic team member Hurmina Muqtadar, MD, said in the news release.

The team of neurology experts conducts full evaluations of patients, including a review of their experience with COVID 19, physical and cognitive exams, and potential diagnostic tests, according to an Edward-Elmhurst Health page further explaining the clinic.

After gathering the necessary information, the team creates an individualized treatment plan that “may include medications, supportive therapies and lifestyle recommendations,” as well as referrals to other specialists, the clinic page said.

Long-Term Symptoms

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 are defined as lingering for greater than six weeks after initial infection, the clinic page said.

Neurological symptoms that may occur after initial COVID-19 recovery include brain fog, headaches and migraines, numbness or tingling, disorder of taste or smell, pain including muscle pain, dizziness, blurred vision, or tinnitus, the clinic page said.

Other potential long-term non-neurological symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, depression or anxiety, shortness of breath, chest pain, insomnia or difficulty sleeping, variation of heart rate or blood pressure, and gastrointestinal symptoms, the clinic page added.

Long-term COVID-19 related symptoms are sometimes referred to as “long COVID.”

How to Schedule An Appointment

Those interested in scheduling an appointment with Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Post-Covid Neuro Care Clinic can call 630-527-7730, option 1, and mention the “Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic” during the call, the clinic page said.

Appointments for the clinic are available at “Edward-Elmhurst Health locations in Addison, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Park, Oswego, Plainfield, Warrenville and Yorkville,” the news release said.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

