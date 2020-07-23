With pool season starting a little later than expected this year, the DuPage County Health Department wants to make sure everyone knows how to pool safely.

“Already in June and the first two weeks of July, we have observed based on media reports that five children have had fatal drowning events,” said health department Community Initiatives Coordinator Laura Cochran. “That is the same number as the entire 2019 calendar year. We have seen that in the past two months and so it requires that added vigilance and attention to water safety in 2020.”

Partnering with USA Swimming Foundation

To help prevent more deaths, they’ve partnered with the USA Swimming Foundation to promote safe pool practices.

Two-time Olympic swimmer Cammile Adams recently appeared in a public service announcement for the health department going over some safety tips.

Those included learning to swim, staying away from suction drains, never swimming alone, having an adult supervise pool activities, and using fencing and alarms to prevent unsupervised access to the water.

“I think the most important takeaway message is that we really want parents to be extra attentive and focused on their kids if there’s a pool or access to water in your own backyard a neighbor or any caregivers,” said Cochran.

Pool Safely

Follow all these tips to make sure you and your loved ones can pool safely this summer.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.