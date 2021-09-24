Police Seek Suspects In Downtown Naperville Jewelry Store Burglary
September 23, 2021

Police Seek Suspects In Downtown Naperville Jewelry Store Burglary

Naperville police are looking for two men who broke into a jewelry store in downtown Naperville yesterday.

Jewelry Store Break-In

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. at a store in the 0-100 block of West Jefferson Street. Police say the offenders forced their way in through the rear entrance of the business, and then smashed several display cases. They left the scene with an unknown amount of jewelry before police arrived. Investigators are still trying to determine what was taken.

The Suspects

The suspects are described as two Black men, both in their late thirties with thin to medium builds. They were wearing masks, dark jackets, jeans and shoes with white on them. Police have released these surveillance photos in the hopes of finding a lead.

Information Sought

The Naperville Police Department asks that anyone with information on the crime reach out to their investigations unit at 630-420-6666. Tips are also accepted through Crime Stoppers of Naperville, and can be submitted either through email, via a private message on the Crime Stoppers of Naperville Facebook page or by calling 630-420-6006. Anonymous submissions are allowed.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

