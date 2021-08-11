Naperville police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Missing Man

25-year-old Naperville resident Joshua Pannell was reported missing by his mother on Friday, July 30, a Naperville police release said.

Pannell has not been heard from since on or around June 23, when he indicated he would be home the following day.

Identifiers

Pannell frequents Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Forest Park, and Chicago, and often uses buses and trains for transportation. He can be identified by a large tattoo on his left arm that reads “Familia” and a large black mark on the back of his right shoulder, police said.

Police Investigating

Police said they had used all other investigative methods without success before turning to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Pannell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665, and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

