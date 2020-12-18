Police Seek Help Finding 77-Year-Old Missing Naperville Man

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Last In Crest Hill

77-year-old Claude Rousseau was reported missing by a family member last night around 6:20 p.m. The family member said Rousseau was driving to her home in Sugar Grove, but got lost. When he last contacted her, he said he was near a Jewel in Crest Hill.

Crest Hill police were unable to locate him. He has not been able to be reached by phone since.

Description

Rousseau is described as a Black man, five feet nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing. He was driving a brown 4-door Buick Lacrosse, with Illinois license plates, #CR345.

A “Silver Alert” has been initiated by Illinois State Police to help notify motorists to keep an eye out.

Contact Police With Information

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

