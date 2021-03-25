Police Make Arrest After Liquor Store Burglary

Attempted Burglary

Naperville Police arrested a man yesterday who is alleged to have broken into a liquor store and stolen cigarettes and liquor.

Officers took Mark Wilson, 41, of Chicago, into custody without incident after responding to an activated burglary alarm at Solo Liquors at 1474 E. Chicago Avenue around 7:10 a.m. After a suspect description was disseminated to police citywide, a Naperville officer matched the description with Wilson, a subject he had spoken to on a separate, unrelated call alongside DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies that morning.

Making the Arrest

The officers investigating the burglary then arrived to where Wilson was still speaking with law enforcement officers. Those officers also matched Wilson’s clothing and description with what was observed in the video evidence, as well as finding items from the burglary at that location.

“We were able to solve this investigation expeditiously because of the collaborative efforts of our department’s patrol officers, and I would like to thank them for their expertise and commitment to bringing this case to a close,” said Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall.

Charged with Felony Burglary

Wilson is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal damage for breaking glass on the front door of the business. He was transported to the DuPage County Jail.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

The Naperville Police Department wishes to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.