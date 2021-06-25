Police Investigating Shooting on Sheridan Court in Naperville

Shooting on Sheridan

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court, according to a press release.

What Happened to the Victim?

At around 1:49 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire on Sheridan Court. A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

What Happened to the Suspect?

Police said witnesses at the scene were able to provide the name and vehicle description of a suspect who fled the area. A Naperville police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle a short time later. The officer asked him to pull over near 119th street and Route 59 in Plainfield. After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped his car and was taken into custody near 135th street and Route 59 in Plainfield.

Police confirmed there is no danger to the public. According to a Naper Notify alert, preliminary investigation shows this was a targeted act.

Under Investigation

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who has additional information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ and David Byrnes report.

