Police Investigate Vandalism in Naperville

Police are investigating a number of incidents of vandalism in west Naperville.
According to an ABC7 Chicago report, police are looking into damage including mailboxes and homes spray-painted with the anarchy symbol, and slashed tires. A fast food restaurant in town was also targeted.
We’ll update with more information as it is provided.
all photos from Facebook post on What’s Happening in Naperville
