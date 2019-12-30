vandalism naperville

Police Investigate Vandalism in Naperville

Posted on December 30, 2019

Police are investigating a number of incidents of vandalism in west Naperville.

According to an ABC7 Chicago report, police are looking into damage including mailboxes and homes spray-painted with the anarchy symbol, and slashed tires. A fast food restaurant in town was also targeted.

We’ll update with more information as it is provided.

 

all photos from Facebook post on What’s Happening in Naperville

