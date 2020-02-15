Police Car Burglaries

Police Investigate Three Car Burglaries

Posted on February 15, 2020

Early this morning at around 4:45 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to a report of suspicious people in a white Sedan with tinted windows.

What Happened

Police found three car burglaries happened, one to a vehicle inside an attached garage, in the area of Erb Farm Court and William Penn Drive.

The Suspects

The suspects were last seen leaving the area westbound on Diehl Road from Mill Street. They are described two be two males, one wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The NPD reminds people to lock their home and car doors, and to remove car door openers, keys and key fobs from vehicles.

Call the NPD With Information

If you have any information, call the Investigation Division at 630-420-6666.

