Police Donate $2,600 Worth Of Car Seats To Families In Need

With a generous donation from AAA, the sheriff’s office was able to provide 26 DuPage County families with brand new car seats for their little ones.

As part of the safe kids program, car seat technicians were on hand to inspect residents existing car seats, as well as train them on how to install their new one.

Giving Back With a Purpose

“It’s kind of like teach a man to fish. What we’re trying to do is not just hand somebody a tool, but we’re showing the how to properly use the tool,” said Sheriff James Mendrick. “If its going to come in or out of this car or another one, they know how to do it to keep their children safe.”

Families Appreciated The Car Seats

With the car seats costing over $100, it was a welcomed gift for the families.

“At this time we wouldn’t be able to afford it because they are kind of pricy. And for us, it was a blessing honestly,” said DuPage County Resident Sully Macias.

Macias said she learned new things thanks to the car seat technicians, and is happy now to be able to help others.

“So now that I know how to install it, because they taught me how to do it the right way now if I have friends with kids or toddlers, now I can help them out,” said Macias.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said they hope to have another car seat donation event later this year.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

