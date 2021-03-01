Police: Car Crash in Naperville Leaves One Dead

One person died this morning after their car collided with a semitrailer truck in Naperville.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 59 and 103rd St for the report of a car crash. Police say they saw a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer, which appeared to be involved in a rear end collision.

Car Crash Leaves One Dead

“The vehicles involved were a silver 2007 Ford Fusion and an orange 2002 Volvo semi. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene and provided emergency medical attention to the driver of the Ford, who was declared deceased at the scene and later had to be extricated from the vehicle,” read a press release. “The driver of the Ford’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semi, a 58- year-old Plano resident, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Traffic Crash Reconstruction Specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate because of the nature of the crash, police say. “Preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Ford Fusion collided with the rear of the Volvo semi-tractor trailer in the northbound lanes of Route 59 approaching 103rd St,” said the press release.

Second Vehicle Crash

Another traffic crash occurred involving a passenger car and a school bus in the southbound lanes of Route 59 north of 103rd St, during the first investigation.

No students were on the bus, and police say the incident was not related to the first one. No charges were issued and all parties refused medical treatment according to the NPD. Police are still investigating the car crash and ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

Naperville News Christian Canizal reports.

