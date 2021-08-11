Naperville police have arrested a man suspected of residential burglary within a day of the incident.

The suspected burglar, 29-year-old Johnny Lee Robinson III, is facing one felony count of residential burglary and has been transferred to the Will County Jail, a Naperville Police release said.

The Burglary

Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the 2900 block of Stonewater Drive around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, August 10. They found the suspect was not inside upon arrival.

Evidence suggested the suspect might have entered the home through an unlocked first floor window.

Arrest Made

Police quickly identified Robinson as a suspect through surveillance video of the incident. They went to Robinson’s residence, also on the 2900 block of Stonewater Drive, where they took him into custody and recovered suspected proceeds and other evidence.

Information Sought

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665, and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville Police reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

