Police Arrest Man In Connection With Home Burglary

An 18-year-old Harvey man was arrested yesterday in connection with a home burglary in Naperville that occurred on January 25.

According to the Naperville Police Department, Malik Pearson is charged with one felony count of residential burglary for allegedly entering a residence on the 800 block of Shiloh Circle. Police believe Pearson was able to access the home because of an unlocked vehicle on the driveway.

He’s also being investigated for other burglaries in the area.

Police urge the public to lock their cars and home, and to never leave any valuables in your vehicles.