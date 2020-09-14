Naperville Police Department

Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Alleged Armed Robbery

Posted on September 14, 2020

Naperville Police have arrested a juvenile suspect after a report of an armed robbery yesterday.

The Incident

A police report states that around 5:15 p.m. yesterday in Fredenhagen Park in Naperville, a 13-year old suspect approached another juvenile sitting with friends, pointed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

Police took the suspect, a Lisle resident, into custody a short distance from the site of the incident. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.

Report More Information

If you have any information regarding the incident, the NPD ask that you contact them at 630-420-6666.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

