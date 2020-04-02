plainfield cancer

Plainfield Edward Cancer Center Temporarily Closing

Posted on April 2, 2020

The Edward Cancer Center in Plainfield is being temporarily closed, beginning Monday, April 6.

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic:

The closure of the facility at 24600 W. 127th St. is meant to allow staff to focus care on patients at Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naperville Location Remains Open:

Edward Cancer Center at 120 Spalding Drive in Naperville will remain open. Patients usually seen at the Plainfield location will go to that location for treatment. Appointments are currently being rescheduled.

Treatment Available at Naperville and Elmhurst:

Infusion services and radiation treatment will be continue to be offered both at the Naperville location and at the Nancy W. Knowles Cancer Center on the campus of Elmhurst Hospital.

For further information, call (630) 646-2273.

About Edward-Elmhurst Health:

Edward-Elmhurst Health was created in 2013 by the merger of Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Memorial Healthcare. It is made up of three different hospital systems: Edward Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health.

The system houses more than 50 outpatient treatment centers, spread throughout the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. Their service area covers 1.7 million residents.

