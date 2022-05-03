Pick-Up Truck Sculptures To Cruise Into Downtown Naperville This Summer

This summer you’ll want to “truck” into Downtown Naperville to check out some new additions. Pick-up trucks are the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s “pick” for their special summer sculptures this year, to fit the theme, “Cruising Into Summer.”

Annual Tradition

It’s a tradition that’s been going on since 2012, with a variety of themed sculptures along the way.

“From book benches to hearts to dinosaurs to sailboats…we have had such fun and creative sculptures over the years,” says Danielle Tufano, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Sixteen Pick-Up Trucks

Sixteen of the trucks will be scattered throughout Downtown Naperville, rolling into position on June 1, and then driving out of town after Labor Day Weekend. The sculptures are popular for photo-ops, and make for a fun scavenger hunt as well. The Downtown Naperville Alliance will have an online downloadable map available with all the locations, so you won’t miss your ride…so to speak.

Designs

And part of the fun is seeing all the different themes worked into the sculptures’ décor. Traditionally businesses sponsor a sculpture, and then take on the task of decoration. With colorful pick-ups along the streetscapes, Downtown Naperville will be the place to park it this summer.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!