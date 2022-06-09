Pickup Truck Sculptures in Downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will be “Cruising Into Summer” now that some new arrivals have rolled into town.

“We’re so excited our 2022 summer sculpture program is being installed today, we have these vintage trucks. We have 16 of them scattered throughout downtown,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano.

What Sculptures are on Display?

The summer sculptures have become an annual tradition in Naperville. The initiative was first started by the United Way, and then taken over by the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Past sculptures have included book benches, hearts, sailboats, and even dogs. This year, pick-up trucks got the green light, each one with a different theme.

“We have them sponsored, sponsors from Naperville Bank & Trust, Little Barn Baby, Busey Bank, Caton Commercial, just to name a few. They’ve got really creative this year. I’m so excited for the public to see the painted sculptures this year,” said Tufano.

Tufano hopes the project will help drive people downtown.

“It’s a great way to engage the business community as we have sponsors for each of our sculptures, but also a great activity for people to do for free downtown. You can download the map on our website, downtownnaperville.com, follow along, and it’s something that you can do as you shop, dine and explore downtown Naperville.”

Events to Come

An official launch event for the sculptures will take place June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The DNA will be at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Webster Street with a prize wheel, a chance to win one of two sand diggers, and giving away plastic construction hard hats while supplies last. Fittingly, the launch will coincide with the annual Classic Car Show, held that day along the Riverwalk from 9 a.m. until noon.

As for the pick up truck sculptures, they’ll be parked downtown until mid-September.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo reports.