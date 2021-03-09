Photo Op with the Easter Bunny at Fox Valley Mall

Photo Op with the Easter Bunny

Fox Valley Mall is giving the community an opportunity to take a photo with the Easter Bunny this year.

Due to COVID-19, photos will be taken from six-foot distance and “each picture will be professionally staged to minimize the visibility of the distance,” according to a Fox Valley Mall press release. Photos will be taken starting March 19 through April 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Easter Bunny’s spring garden in Macy’s Court on the lower level.

Your four-legged friends can also take a photo with the Easter Bunny on March 21 and March 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pets need to stay leashed or crated while inside the mall.

The mall encourages making a reservation in advance to help reduce wait times and promote social distancing and contactless payment. Reservations aren’t required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis, said Fox Valley Mall in the press release. Guests are also asked to comply with all state and local COVID-safety recommendations.

You can make a reservation on the Fox Valley Mall website.

Virtual Easter Activities

The mall is also offering multiple virtual Easter experiences including an online Easter egg hunt, virtual postcard to the Easter Bunny, “bunnify yourself,” and Easter coloring and activity sheets. Virtual activities will be available online from March 19 through April 3. A link to all the online activities can be found on the Fox Valley Mall website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

