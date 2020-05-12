Phased Reopening Planned for Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum plans to begin a phased reopening starting June 1. The arboretum will be open to members only until June 15, when non-members will also be allowed admission.

Additional Safety Precautions

Patrons must make reservations online beforehand and additional safety measures will be taken to enforce social distancing requirements. Those will include buildings, indoor restrooms, and other features remaining closed until further notice. Additionally, dogs will not be allowed on the premises, though special dog days could be planned in the future.

Special Exhibits

All special events planned for the arboretum in June have been either canceled, suspended or moved online, including Human+Nature, the museum’s newest outdoor art installation. That will now open April 9, 2021 and will include five 20- to 25-foot tall sculptures exploring the connection between humans and nature.

Fans of the trolls at the arboretum will also get some extra time with the forest guardians. They were originally scheduled to come down in June, but will now remain through early 2021.

A list of canceled programs and more information about the phased reopen is available on the Morton Arboretum website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.