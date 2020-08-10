Petitions for Naperville City Council Candidacy Available August 17

Petitions for Candidacy

Petitions for candidacy in the 2021 Naperville City Council elections will be available starting August 17, according to a City of Naperville press release.

Four city council seats are open – those of Benny White, Kevin Coyne, Judy Brodhead, and John Krummen. The term for each elected position is four years. Council members Patrick Kelly, Theresa Sullivan, Patty Gustin, and Paul Hinterlong’s terms expire in 2023.

To qualify as a candidate you must be a registered voter in Naperville and lived in the city for at least one year. Potential candidates can start circulating petitions August 25.

Petitions for nomination are filed with the City Clerk’s Office. The filing period will take place November 16 through November 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding weekends.

Elections

A Consolidated Primary Election will be held on February 23, 2021 if there are more than 16 candidates for City Council. The Consolidated General Election will take place on April 6, 2021.

Petitions will be available in the City Clerk’s Office at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

For more information on obtaining a petition for candidacy, you can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 630-305-5300.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

