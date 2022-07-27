Person Robbed At Knifepoint In Naperville Parking Lot

Naperville police say a person was robbed at knifepoint at a parking lot in the 2700 block of Fitness Drive Tuesday night.

Knifepoint Robbery

Police say the incident took place around 9:15 p.m. A masked man with a knife approached the victim, demanding their money and personal items. The suspect then left the area on foot. Though the Naperville Police Department worked with Aurora police officers to try and find the offender, using K9s and drone technology, they were unsuccessful. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Description of Suspect

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic man, whose age is unknown. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. When last seen he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask.

Contact Police With Information

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666, and ask for the Investigations Department.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

police car image: FILE

From the City of Naperville:

